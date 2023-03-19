Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Warning means that freezing temperatures are likely to occur during the early growing season. These conditions will kill sensitive plants, and residents are advised to protect tender vegetation. &&