After almost three decades, locals and passers-through continue to enjoy the hand-formed, generously-sized patties made in good, old-fashioned burger style by Bob at the Burger Barn on FM 59.
This one-man operation run in a small red building since March 17, 1994, features classic hamburgers, bacon burgers, patty melts, chicken rings, french fries, tots, and onion rings.
Even though the Burger Barn can usually be found by inputting 14860 FM 59, Athens in your GPS, most people find it with the country description that it is located down FM 59 in the Shady Oaks area of Athens, about four miles outside of Loop 7, at the intersection of Texas 59 and FM 753 and next to the convenience store.
Orders can be called in ahead of time to Bob at 903-675-9220.
