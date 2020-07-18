A very special Eustace Bulldog Dominik Rudman, 17, tragically passed away after an accident at Cedar Creek Lake according to those close to him Monday night. Several loved ones organized a car wash fundraiser to help his family with final expenses and a candlelight vigil Thursday night at Eustace High School, his alma mater.
The event was organized by Deana Hunter and Kristy Cravey Evans.
“There are no words to describe how special Dominik Rudman was, he was a true friend, silly, gently soul, amazing athlete and a person everyone loved and wanted to be around. We lost this sweet boy way too soon. He impacted everyone who knew him,” stated the group on Facebook.
Deana Hunter received permission from Principal Whorton and Coach Taylor to have a car wash benefit to help cover the costs to give Dom the send off he deserves.
There will be #doitforDOM shirts available for ordering, they will be $20. Shirts will display, “Do this for Dom because Dom would do it for you.” Some of his friends will be wearing these to his services, everyone is invited to do the same.
Sam Newton, youth and associate pastor of First Baptist Church Eustace, was Dominik’s youth leader and spoke at the vigil Thursday.
“I was blown away by the love and support our community showed,” Newton said. “It was humbling to be part of it, the event and Dom’s life.”
Brookshires Mabank, Ronnie Gold, Robin Fiscus and the Fancher Family provided hot dogs and chips, Scott Tuley provided music. Numerous others provided car wash supplies, artwork for auction, donations, volunteered, water and more. A complete list can be found online.
Newton gave a moving speech to the large crowd at the vigil.
He told the crowd of Dom's fiercely competitive nature, but that he was also able to walk into any room and make a friend faster than anyone he knew. He called out to the crowd to evaluate what kind of mark they left on society, encouraged them to leave a positive impact like Dom.
“At a track meet, Dom was the star hurdler, he was the most encouraging motivational person on the team always ready to lift everyone up,” Newton said. “When he walked in our youth room there wasn’t a person he wasn’t kind to. He was part of everything. band, football, track, cross country. There wasn’t a person that didn’t feel close to him. He wanted to be an impact wherever he was, we can see that through his life.”
Newton said that it was a sad situation that he personally was dealing with, but that it was also hard seeing his youth hurting.
“It is an honor and a challenge to help them through this. We are taking this one day at a time and trusting him,” he said.
Dom was described as an athlete, Christian, involved in his church and an example to other young people. He was a mentor to his younger brother, and a friend to many, according to Newton.
First Baptist Church would like to open their doors to anyone needing counsel or prayer through this difficult and tragic situation. You can contact them at 903-425-2261.
Prayers for all involved are appreciated. If you would like to contribute financially donations are being accepted directly to Eubanks Funeral Home 903-887-3111.
There is also a GoFund Me page:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/saying-goodbye-to-dominik-rudman
