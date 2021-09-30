A local survivor of domestic violence has teamed up with her church to host the first Refuge and Strength Bull Riding Benefit at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at Living for the Brand Cowboy Church.
“As an overcomer myself, and a member of Living for the Brand Cowboy church the idea came after helping with the Family Peace Project Waffle Breakfast,” Leslie Hilliard said. “The Lord laid it on my heart that we had the facilities at my church to host something like this. I approached the deacons and they said yes.”
Riders can enter in two categories. The open class is for 18 and over with a $50 entry fee, $2,000 added money, Junior class is for those 17 and under with a $30 entry fee, $500 added money. All proceeds benefit two local ministries that assist victims of domestic violence.
Call in dates for all entries will be Oct. 1 through 8. No walk ups. The cap is set at 15 riders per class.
In addition to bull riding, the event will have a live auction, mechanical bull, concessions available for donations, a speaker from the East Texas Crisis Center and Korn Pop the Clown. Kids can also participate in a Calf Scramble for a Whataburger gift card.
There will be a memorial for those who lost their life at the hand of their abuser.
“We want to let women in this situation know that help is out there and make the community aware that these organizations need help to assist others," Hilliard said. "Special thanks to all that have sponsored, prayed over, donors, participants and those who have worked so diligently alongside me to make this possible."
Please visit cowboychurchtexas.org or call 903-277-1984 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.