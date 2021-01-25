An East Tyler Street development that has been moving slowly since it first appeared before the Planning and Zoning Commission almost three years ago, may progress to the construction phase soon.
A P&Z public hearing is set for 5:30 p.m., Feb. 8 to talk about a site plan amendment for the Triton Subdivision. The meeting will be in the Derek Daniels Conference Room at the Athens Partnership Center.
"It's for one of the lots in the back corner," said Aubrey Sloan, Athens Director of Planning and Development. "They're getting ready to submit building plans."
In 2017, members of the Planning and Zoning Commission approved the original Triton site plan on property that contained three large houses. The houses, which dated back to a time when East Tyler Street was lined with some of the city's finer homes.were demolished to make way for the new structures and parking area.
Since the Triton site plan was approved, other projects, including building a Dairy Queen, Burger King, KFC and a car wash have been completed on the street, but the Triton plan has hit a few snags.
In May 2019, P&Z approved a request from Triton for a final plat. The project, however hit a snag when the Texas Department of Transportation did not approve the developer's drive approach to the traffic signal on E. Tyler Street.
In January 2020 P&Z conducted a public hearing concerning signage at Panda Express which was the first restaurant to announce definite plans to go in the subdivision.
Sloan explained that the proposed site plan amendment to be discussed on Feb. 8 is not a major change.
"The layout of the building is slightly different than what was shown on the original site plan, so they're going to have to come back for an amendment," Sloan said.
The overall Triton plan is designed for both restaurants and offices to be built at the location, but a date for construction to begin hasn't been announced.
"They'll have to get the building plans approved, but they haven't given us any indication about the construction," she said. "I assume it would be shortly after the plans are approved."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.