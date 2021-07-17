Adventurers at the Bugs, Bugs, Bugs Day Camp enjoyed a morning of hiking and discovery Thursday at the East Texas Arboretum.
Campers started off with a one mile hike, finding many insects to study along the way.
Janelle Cole and daughter Anna, local beekeepers came and gave a demonstration and spoke to campers about honey bees. ETABS has a beehive on display throughout the year guests can view.
Bobby Hill and Deb Deas led groups in crafts and games during the heat of the afternoon.
Attendees left with a bug box and bee booklets, along with some honey.
“Campers had a wonderful time exploring the forest and listening to the beekeeper,” said Linda Kenneaster, ETABS board member and education chairman. “If you missed it, pick up your scavenger hunt info in the office or visit the beehive.”
Look for more events coming up, including the Fall Festival and a plant propagation workshop.
