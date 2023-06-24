From Staff Reports
Last week, the Athens City Council held its first public workshop meeting of the new budget cycle with staff at the Cain Center.
"Friday's meeting kicked off the budget process," said Finance Director Mandie Quigg. "The main purpose for the workshop was outlining where we are now and hearing what goals the City Council has for the upcoming fiscal year."
Quigg outlined the budget process, saying the Finance Department and City Manager have already met with all city departments to review their budget requests for the upcoming fiscal year.
This meeting was the first public workshop of this budget cycle, and the budget calendar is posted on the city’s website at www.athenstx.gov.
City officials encourage residents to stay informed and engaged in the budget process by attending upcoming meetings and checking the city's website for updates.
