To celebrate their biggest customer appreciation event of the year, Buddy’s Home Furnishings is hosting a luau from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. There will be food, music, entertainment, and gift card raffles.
Raffles with no cost to enter will include the opportunity to win one of the gift cards that have been donated by local businesses like El San Luis, Pizza Hut, Star Nails, Athens Boat House, Keli Kitchen, Cinema 4, Supercuts, McAlister's, Cain Center, Twisted Root, Cotton Patch, Applebee’s, Whatz-Up Fun Park, Texas Tan, Rivero’s Mexican Restaurant and more.
Buddy’s in Athens is one of the largest franchises in the Buddy’s company, which has more than 300 franchise and corporate locations and has been in existence since 1961. They offer lease to own items ranging from electronic devices like Apple iPads to Whirlpool appliances to bed and living room furniture with the goal that the customer can own it faster for less with no credit check and free delivery with setup.
Join Buddy’s Friday for family fun and their special one-day-only pricing at 220 Crestway Dr., Athens or call 430-502-6191 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.