The Buddy Bash has been an annual event in the Cedar Creek Lake area for over a decade which raises money for the American Cancer Society in memory of Buddy Hopkins and this year’s event is slated to take place on Saturday, June 10 at Tom Finley Park in Gun Barrel City.
Festivities will begin at noon with live music from The Black Bird Mafia, HiFinn, Danny Banda, Texas Rambler Band, Pillars of Creation, Jasun Lopez, Clara Mae, and Full Circle Rising.
Food trucks on hand will be Tacos Perez, Tommy Hyde BBQ, Parrot Ice Shaved Ice, and Bee’s Knees Bubble Tea & Pizza.
There will also be a Bike Contest, volleyball, live auction, and painting by local artists.
The one-day festival was started to honor Buddy Hopkins, owner of Buddy's Hair Care at Cedar Creek Lake. Buddy's sons Jimmy and Eddy, dear friend Randy Harris, and other friends and family wanted to make a difference in the fight against cancer that took Buddy’s life in 2008.
Tom Finley Park is the most appropriate place to continue to host this fundraiser as both Finley and his daughter Heather both died from the effects of cancer. Finley was president of the Cedar Creek Lake Chamber of Commerce, as well as general manager of the former Cedar Creek Lake newspaper, The Cedar Creek Pilot. Finley's daughter, Heather, fought a long, hard battle against cancer at a young age
The bash is not only a fundraiser, it is also a celebration of lives lost to cancer and the bash has raised over $100,000 that has been donated to the American Cancer Society.
Guests are asked to bring blankets and lawn chairs and no glass bottles at the park will be allowed.
Tom Finley Park is located on State Highway 334 between Seven Points and Gun Barrel City.
