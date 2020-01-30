Brant Cookston is a humble small town boy who makes straight A's at Trinidad Middle school. He has mastered all levels of the STAAR test since third grade, but his true passion is rodeo.
Cookston was born to rodeo parents. His father Matt Cookston of Mabank is a horse trainer/roper. Cookston's mother is Jasey David of Trinidad who trains her own barrel horses and has competed in barrels since she was 5. Needless to say his rodeo roots run deep. It is no surprise that he started riding at the age of 2.
He was 5 years old when he became interested in riding bulls.
“I woke up one day and wanted to ride bulls,” Brant said.
In spite of his mothers own rodeo experience she still hoped to discourage bull riding. Hoping to get it out of his system she put him on a tough calf for his first run at the United Professional Rodeo in Terrell.
“He bucked pretty hard and slammed me in about two bucks,” Brant said. “I got back up and said I want to do it again.”
Even though she was initially against it, Cookston's mother has become his biggest fan, support, coach and always has his back. She puts him on every bull and horse, earning her the name “Chute Momma.” in a man's world. The pair share a very special bond with a mutual passion for rodeo.
They competed in an event in Athens where he rode his first bareback horse at 7, and he absolutely loved it according to his grandmother Kasey Flowers.
Currently he is riding steers, saddle bronc, bareback horses and roping.
Brant tried to describe what it feels like to ride.
“It feels like you're riding a roller coaster, you don't know what it's going to do, so you just hold on,” he said.
This was Brant's fourth year to compete in the Las Vegas Junior World Finals which are held in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo. This year he won All-Around Highpoint Champion. Cookston beat 833 other competitors from 8 to 18 years old in all events including roping, poles, barrel racers, everything. He also won 10 to 11 year old World Champion in mini bull riding, Reserve World Champion in bareback and top three in saddle bronc. He is the first junior kid to qualify in all three roughstock events this year and the first roughstock kid to win the highpoint trailer. Over the past four years Brant has won numerous titles, buckles and saddles, but this was his biggest win yet.
“I didn't think I was going to win,” he said.
Last year Cookston set a goal to qualify for Vegas and win all three roughstock events, hoping for all-around. He met this goal and exceeded his own expectations.
Later in spite of his success Brant showed his humble attitude after competing, when someone asked him How did you do? Cookston replied with “I did OK.”
Cookston found out he won the four horse Elite trailer provided by Rodeo Rigs of Montana, after returning home. Mom didn't hesitate to turn around for the two day trip back to Vegas in order to pick it up.
To get to this point in the competition, you run a circuit and it's a year long process that requires yearly qualifying.
“He has spent the past year on a Pro Bareback/Saddle Bronc Tour where he competed in Arizona, Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, and Wyoming,” Flowers said.
This tour is what led him to his qualification in Vegas at the Junior World Finals. According to Flowers he qualified for the bull riding through Branded for Christ where he competed all summer.
He won the bareback at Cheyenne Frontier days and competed in Overland Stage Stampede in Wyoming also winning. His rodeo schedule is a weekly commitment.
In his small amount of free time, Brant also enjoys hunting, fishing and roping.
When asked about his future plans he said he wants to go pro and win the “big show” in Vegas.
“When he goes pro big time, I'm going to go with him,” his mother added. “I hope to start my own professional career back up at that time.”
He is currently being coached by Lonnie Austin, owner of the Austin Arena in Myrtle Springs. Brant has been training with Austin since he was 6. Luke Butterfield of Brownsboro assists with coaching him in Saddle Bronc.
Cookston and his family wish to thank the sponsors which include:
Elder Dodge, Smith Pro Rodeo, Phillips Concrete, Rafter G Rodeo, Melton's Custom Fencing and Welding, As Tuff Leather, Merritt Insurance, and Trent Ward Saddlery.
