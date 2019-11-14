Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis are often described as one of the finest roots duos working in Texas with organic harmonies that can only come from a whole lot of life lived together.
This annual family-friendly tradition puts concertgoers of all ages in the holiday spirit with a warm celebration.
The only place where number one hits like George Strait's “Wrapped” are played alongside classics like “Santa Baby”, this Texas country staple is now a syndicated television show. 2019 marks the 20th Anniversary of Bruce & Kelly's Holiday Shindig.
Tickets for Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis’: Annual Holiday Shindig, went on sale at thetexanathens.com.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m on December 12. General admission $24, Balcony (Mezzanine) seating $35, VIP (Preferred Seating) which is the first 4 rows $48. All fees are included in this price. This event is BYOB (no glass).
