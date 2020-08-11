A Saturday morning collision near Brownsboro killed the 18-year-old driver and 20-year-old passenger of a vehicle, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports.
The deceased were Maggie Groom, 18 of Eustace, and Zachariah Taylor, 20 of Tyler.
Henderson County Sheriff's Department records show the first call was received at 9:28 a.m.
According to the preliminary DPS narrative, Groom was driving a 2013 Honda Accord west on State Highway 31 when the right tires went slightly off the pavement. The driver overcorrected and crossed into the east bound lane.
The vehicle traveled into the path of an east bound 2016 Nissan Rogue, driven by Rachel Patterson of Eustace, who sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Tony Duncan.
The wreck was at the 680 mile marker between Brownsboro and Chandler.
Trooper J. Sandoval worked the wreck. Two other troopers also assisted at the scene, as did the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Brownsboro Fire Department, Chandler Fire Department, Murchison Fire Department and Chandler Police Department.
The collision snarled traffic on the roadway as responders worked the wreck. Sandoval cleared the scene at 2:49 p.m.
Groom a 2020 Eustace High School graduate, and was named to the first team of the All Henderson County Volleyball team following the 2019 season. She was also a member of the homecoming court during her senior year. Taylor was a 2018 graduate of Grand Saline High School.
