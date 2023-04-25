4-25-23 Brownsboro Theatre.JPG

Courtesy photo

Members of the show, Ghetto, are: Top row: Noah Sorge, Evan Poff, Wyatt Rounsavall, Isiah Lattis, Gabe Hammonds, Noah Harris, Connor Mclean, Madi Murrillo, Trenton Bass, AJ Warden. Middle row: Joslynn Pope, Hannah Bryan, Jackson Blackmon, Gracie Blackmon, Tanner Ackerman, Skylar Harris, Hayden Burch, Madeline Terry. Bottom row: Cam Williams, Megan Boone, Jaycee Naylor, Mac Cox, Zoe Hampton, Adriana Olvera, Bree Rachell, Dylan Dunklin.

The Brownsboro High School theatre team is the Region II champion for the first time in school history. The will compete for the Class 4A title on May 4.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you