Thursday was as bright as the spring sunshine for the Brownsboro FFA at the 2022 Henderson County livestock show. sweeping Grand and Reserve Grand Champion in market goats and market lambs.
Brownsboro FFA exhibitor Kaleb Stephenson made his last year at Henderson County Livestock Show pay off by taking the Market Goat Grand Champion prize. Aubrey Burkham won reserve.
Stephenson's entry was judged best among the almost 50 goats in the show.
"I've had him for almost a year now and he's done me pretty well," Stephenson said. "This is only the second show I've ever won with him."
This is the eighth year for the senior to show animals and his second for goats. Before the local show, Stephenson started the year competing in a couple of bigger cities.
"I got fourth place at Fort Worth, but did not place at Waco," Stephenson said. "He's been the best goat I've ever had."
Stephenson enjoys being a part of Brownsboro FFA, which had several entries in the arena Thursday.
As far a college plans, he wants to attend a school with a good electrical program.
"I want to go to a technical school to work with my dad," Stephenson said.
For a bonus, after completing the Market Goat win, he came out on top in Senior Showmanship. His goat worked well in front of the judge.
"He did his thing. He sat up and did everything I could ask for," Stephenson said.
He was also judged best in Senior Showmanship, with Abbi Burkham of Brownsboro, second.
Junior Showmanship was won by Shelby Sinclair of Mabank FFA, with Cutter Justice of Cross Roads FFA second.
The goat judge this year was Mike Gann. He said numbers are down a bit around the state following COVID, but Henderson County had a good showing.
"There were lots of quality animals and the kids are doing a good job in getting them presented," he said.
The lamb show Grand Champion was shown by Laynie Gangross, while Kelsey Sims presented the reserve.
The best of the Breeding Goats came from LaPoynor FFA and both were entered by Karlan Maple.
Among Breeding Ewes, Bryce Parish of Cross Roads FFA fared best, while Sims Kelsey Sims of Brownsboro won reserve.
Senior Lamb showmanship was another win for Kelsey Sims, with Shelby Lehr, also of Brownsboro, second.
Junior showmanship went to Hadley Rhodes of LaPoynor FFA with Dylan Hillhouse of Horizon 4-H taking second.
