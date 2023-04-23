The University Interscholastic League gave their State Individual Achievement Awards in Journalism and Brownsboro High School students claimed 34 awards for its yearbook and magazine work, including a Tops in Texas award for yearbook ad design. This is the most journalism awards that BHS has won in over a decade.
All awards are given based on school size, except the Tops in Texas Award which puts all of them against each other and BHS juniors Mackenzi Cox and Madeline Terry took home this award for their ad spread design.
In the Class 4A competition, Brownsboro had 8 first-place finishes which were highlighted by senior Gracey Tucker winning first place in photo portfolio for both yearbook and magazine photography.
In February, another first for BHS and Brownsboro Student Media occurred when Gracey Tucker placed third in the SkillsUSA District 5 hands-on photography competition in Waco. This event matched BHS against schools from Class 6A through Class A from across the region and tested students' skills in photography and their knowledge of SkillsUSA.
UIL Interscholastic League Press Conference Award winners from the 2022 Bear Tracks yearbook and the 2022-23 BearNation magazines included Sarai Torres, Madeline Terry, Mackenzi Cox, Paisley Rumbo, Gracey Tucker, AJ Warden, and Maria Olivares.
