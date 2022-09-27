Emma McNulty, of Brownsboro, Master of Arts in Teaching, was among more than 730 Baylor University graduates who earned their degrees during summer commencement ceremonies Aug. 13.
President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., presided over the ceremonies with Provost Nancy Brickhouse, Ph.D., and the deans of Baylor’s 12 colleges and schools presenting the candidates for graduation. Nearly 50 faculty members served as marshals and ushers during commencement.
“This is certainly one of the most joyful times of the year, and that joy culminates with commencement. Alongside their families, we celebrate with our graduates as they receive their Baylor degrees, head out into the world and let their lights shine wherever they go as proud Baylor Alumni,” Livingstone said.
