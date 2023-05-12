Brownsboro High School seniors, Jacob Barrington and Pierce Knipe, signed with the Trinity Valley Community College Esports team among staff, family, and friends. Both seniors were also offered scholarships.
Jacob will be joining as a Rocket League player and Pierce will be the team's streaming manager.
This was BHS’s first year with an Esports team and last month they were ranked 16 out of 81 teams that span across the southern region of the United States.
