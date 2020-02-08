The City of Brownsboro has repaired a water well that went down earlier this week and prompted the city to ask customers to conserve water.
Director of Utilities Jacob Ashton said a crew from Andrews and Foster was at the scene on Friday to pull the well and replace the pump.
"We had a power surge that blew it out," Ashton said.
The city of a little over 1,000 residents was never without water due to the well going down, but wanted the customers to be aware of the situation as a precautionary measure.
"We just didn't want people to use too much water and get us in trouble," Ashton said.
Brownsboro pumps its water from Wilcox Aquifer which is the source for many communities in the eastern part of Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.