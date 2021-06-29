A reception was held at the Brownsboro Post Office Friday for Postmaster David Herrmann, who has served in government for 35 years, first in the United States Army from 1986 to 1996, then with the post office.
After serving in the military, he transferred into the United States Postal Service as a Part Time Flex Clerk and PMR, or Postmaster Relief. He worked his way up to Postmaster in 2004 starting in Sacul, Texas, then eventually landed in Brownsboro in 2012.
“It has been a great experience and I have met a lot of people,” Herrmann said.
He said one of his fondest memories during his years of service was when he was assigned a detail that introduced him to lifelong friends.
“I will miss the employees and customers that you get to know across the counter,” Herrmann said. “You get to know their families and I will miss the friendships and constant communication.”
Rural post offices run a little differently than larger cities. The postmaster has to be very hands on and sometimes work any position that needs filled in a pinch. When you walk in to mail something at a small office, your clerk may be the postmaster. If a carrier calls in sick with no relief in sight, a good postmaster may be delivering your mail.
It is not an office position in rural America. They work alongside their clerks and carriers and really get to know the community. The mail has to move, and no piece should get left behind.
“Most people do not realize what is involved behind the doors,” he said. “It is a very demanding job, you have to be mentally sharp. We used to start the day with a small hamper, now we have two or more a day.”
Herrmann said his wife of 17 years, Beverly, a honey-do list, and six grandchildren should keep him very busy. His wife was a Rural Carrier Associate for the post office, finally retiring to become a full-time grandma. He said he is looking forward to helping her spoil them.
“We have been loving our life and are looking forward to our future after retirement,” he said.
Thank you for 35 years of service Postmaster David Herrmann.
