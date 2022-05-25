The Brownsboro Bears baseball team, who won the District 14-4A title and defeated Sunnyvale in the Bi-District playoffs, were rewarded for their success by landing several spots on the all-district team.
The Athens Hornets and Mabank Panthers also placed multiple players on the first and second teams.
Brownsboro coach Rick Connot shared Coach of the Year honors with Steven Laprade of Van. Their teams finished first and second in the district, while Mabank took the third spot.
Both of the selections for Co-District MVP were from the Bears. Senior Lane Epperson and Junior Jackson Epperson shared the top player accolades and Brownsboro's Cooper Schock was named Pitcher of the Year.
Athens scored the Defensive MVP, with the award going to Grant Yudisky. The Hornets also landed pitcher Trevor Deupree on the first team.
Mabank second baseman Peyton Phillips was first team selection for the Panthers.
Yudisky, Deupree, Hudler and Phillips were unanimous all-district selections.
14 - 4A All-District Selections
CO COACH OF THE YEAR - Rick Connot, Brownsboro
CO COACH OF THE YEAR - Steven Laprade, Van
CO-DISTRICT MVP - Lane Epperson SR, Brownsboro
CO-DISTRICT MVP - Jackson Epperson JR, Brownsboro
OFFENSIVE MVP - Logan Smith SR, Van
DEFENSIVE MVP - Grant Yudizky SR, Athens
PITCHER OF THE YEAR - Cooper Schock SO, Brownsboro
CO NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR - Colton Grier SO, Van
CO NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR - Evan Perez FR ,Wills Point
FIRST TEAM:
PITCHER - Trevor Deupree SR ,Athens
PITCHER - Ryan Padgett JR ,Brownsboro
PITCHER - Layne Etheridge JR ,Canton
CATCHER - Ethan Perez SR ,Wills Point
1ST BASE - Brice Hudler JR ,Brownsboro
2ND BASE - Peyton Phillips SR, Mabank
3RD BASE - Aiden Green JR, Brownsboro
3RD BASE - Jaxon Rhyne JR, Canton
SHORTSTOP - Ace Reese JR, Canton
SHORTSTOP - Asher Hawkins FR, Van
OUTFIELD - Kameron Stuart SR, Wills Point
OUTFIELD - Colton Whitehead SR, Canton
OUTFIELD - Peyton Stephenson JR, Brownsboro
OUTFIELD - Ty Reedy JR, Mabank
UTILITY PLAYER - Landon Smith FR, Van
DESIGNATED HITTER - Spencer Shinn SR, Van
SECOND TEAM:
PITCHER - Coy McManus SR, Mabank
PITCHER - Kody Alexander JR, Wills Point
PITCHER - Ty Vasquez JR, Brownsboro
IST BASE - Tyler McNeil JR, Mabank
2ND BASE - Landen Hatton JR, Brownsboro - Ross Hendricks JR, Van
3RD BASE - Jason Rhyne JR, Canton, Caleb Goforth SR, Mabank
SHORTSTOP - Asher Hawkins, FR, Van
OUTFIELD - Tim Carroll JR, Wills Point
OUTFIELD - Jaden Crane JR, Athens
OUTFIELD - Kyler Howeth SO, Mabank
OUTFIELD - Wyatt Dale FR, Van
UTILITY - Joseph Garcia JR, Athens
UTILITY - Grady Baetz FR, Van
DESIGNATED HITTER – Easton Hinch FR, Van
HONORABLE MENTION:
Outfield - Austin Johnson, Van
Pitcher - Hagen Tijerina, Mabank
Shortstop - Carson Bowden, Mabank
Pitcher - Cash Teague, Mabank
Pitcher - Peyton Stewart, Canton
Utility - Reed Vannorsdel, Canton
Pitcher - Alston Williams, Brownsboro
Infield - Jaxyn Rogers, Brownsboro
