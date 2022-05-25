Baseball.TIF

The Brownsboro Bears baseball team, who won the District 14-4A title and defeated Sunnyvale in the Bi-District playoffs, were rewarded for their success by landing several spots on the all-district team.

The Athens Hornets and Mabank Panthers also placed multiple players on the first and second teams.

Brownsboro coach Rick Connot shared Coach of the Year honors with Steven Laprade of Van. Their teams finished first and second in the district, while Mabank took the third spot.

Both of the selections for Co-District MVP were from the Bears. Senior Lane Epperson and Junior Jackson Epperson shared the top player accolades and Brownsboro's Cooper Schock was named Pitcher of the Year.

Athens scored the Defensive MVP, with the award going to Grant Yudisky. The Hornets also landed pitcher Trevor Deupree on the first team.

Mabank second baseman Peyton Phillips was first team selection for the Panthers.

Yudisky, Deupree, Hudler and Phillips were unanimous all-district selections.

14 - 4A All-District Selections

CO COACH OF THE YEAR - Rick Connot, Brownsboro

CO COACH OF THE YEAR - Steven Laprade, Van

CO-DISTRICT MVP - Lane Epperson SR, Brownsboro

CO-DISTRICT MVP - Jackson Epperson JR, Brownsboro

OFFENSIVE MVP - Logan Smith SR, Van

DEFENSIVE MVP - Grant Yudizky SR, Athens

PITCHER OF THE YEAR - Cooper Schock SO, Brownsboro

CO NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR - Colton Grier SO, Van

CO NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR - Evan Perez FR ,Wills Point

FIRST TEAM:

PITCHER - Trevor Deupree SR ,Athens

PITCHER - Ryan Padgett JR ,Brownsboro

PITCHER - Layne Etheridge JR ,Canton

CATCHER - Ethan Perez SR ,Wills Point

1ST BASE - Brice Hudler JR ,Brownsboro

2ND BASE - Peyton Phillips SR, Mabank

3RD BASE - Aiden Green JR, Brownsboro

3RD BASE - Jaxon Rhyne JR, Canton

SHORTSTOP - Ace Reese JR, Canton

SHORTSTOP - Asher Hawkins FR, Van

OUTFIELD - Kameron Stuart SR, Wills Point

OUTFIELD - Colton Whitehead SR, Canton

OUTFIELD - Peyton Stephenson JR, Brownsboro

OUTFIELD - Ty Reedy JR, Mabank

UTILITY PLAYER - Landon Smith FR, Van

DESIGNATED HITTER - Spencer Shinn SR, Van

SECOND TEAM:

PITCHER - Coy McManus SR, Mabank

PITCHER - Kody Alexander JR, Wills Point

PITCHER - Ty Vasquez JR, Brownsboro

IST BASE - Tyler McNeil JR, Mabank

2ND BASE - Landen Hatton JR, Brownsboro - Ross Hendricks JR, Van

3RD BASE - Jason Rhyne JR, Canton, Caleb Goforth SR, Mabank

SHORTSTOP - Asher Hawkins, FR, Van

OUTFIELD - Tim Carroll JR, Wills Point

OUTFIELD - Jaden Crane JR, Athens

OUTFIELD - Kyler Howeth SO, Mabank

OUTFIELD - Wyatt Dale FR, Van

UTILITY - Joseph Garcia JR, Athens

UTILITY - Grady Baetz FR, Van

DESIGNATED HITTER – Easton Hinch FR, Van

HONORABLE MENTION:

Outfield - Austin Johnson, Van

Pitcher - Hagen Tijerina, Mabank

Shortstop - Carson Bowden, Mabank

Pitcher - Cash Teague, Mabank

Pitcher - Peyton Stewart, Canton

Utility - Reed Vannorsdel, Canton

Pitcher - Alston Williams, Brownsboro

Infield - Jaxyn Rogers, Brownsboro

