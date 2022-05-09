Bringing healthy summer meals to all children ensures kids have a healthy vacation and return to school ready to learn.
Brownsboro ISD will be serving breakfast and lunch at the Junior High starting May 31, with breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The last day is June 29.
This summer, Brownsboro ISD will connect children 18 and younger and enrolled student with disabilities up to 21 years old with healthy, no cost summer meals. Seamless Summer is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State by the Texas Department of Agriculture. For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation.
All children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life, with nearly 2 million food insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.
Brownsboro ISD is one of the is one of the nonprofit organizations partnering with TDA to serve meals across Texas. Families are encouraged to use these three tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:
Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator
Visit www.SummerFood.org for an interactive site locator map
Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304
USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
