Photo by Abby Pope/BHS Student

Brownsboro ISD will host homecoming ceremonies Friday, Sept. 16. A district-wide pep rally will be at 9 a.m. Friday before the court will be announced and queen named beginning at 7 p.m. Members of the homecoming court are, standing, sophomores Victoria Gutiérrez, Kate Eaton, Tiykeah McKenzie, juniors Megan Lee, Mya Taylor, Laynie Gangross; freshmen, Brooklynn Rinehart, Kelsi Pontello, Tatum Craig; sitting, seniors Itzayanna Alvarez, Monserrat Granados, Christina Rios.