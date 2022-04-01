Residents in the Brownsboro Independent School District can find out what they need to know about the May 7 bond election in a pair of upcoming gatherings.
The first is 6 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church in Chandler. The second is set for Tuesday at the Faith Baptist Church in Brownsboro,
This bond proposal was developed by a Facilities Planning Committee, made up of nearly 40 members of the community to study facility needs in the district and make a recommendation to the BISD Board of Trustees based on district needs.
Based on the committee’s findings, the BISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved an order to call for a $20.5 million bond election. The single proposition on the ballot includes a new auditorium with practice space, CTE/Health science addition and Ag shop renovations at the high school, and cafeteria expansion at the junior high.
The estimated tax impact on a $100,000 home is about $160 per year.
The Brownsboro ISD election is one of three school bond elections in districts that are at least partially in Henderson County.
Mabank is asking voters to pass a $94 million proposition that will pay for:
• a new early childhood center housing the Child Development Center, Head Start, Pre-K and eventually Kindergarten students throughout the district.
• a career and technical education addition at the high school.
• new baseball and softball fields as well as
• additional district wide improvements.
Cross Roads ISD voters will decide two propositions. One, for $6 million, will pay for enlargement of the band hall, equipment and improvements to the elementary playground, new turf for the baseball and softball fields, a new track surface and a field house for baseball and softball with concessions and restrooms.
CISD Proposition 2 would pay for new turf and lighting at the football field.
The deadline to register to vote in the election is April 7. Early balloting begins April 25 and runs through May 3.
