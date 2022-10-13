Brownsboro ISD is calling for a $24 million bond this election season. In this package, there are five proposals that the District Facilities Committee found of most importance to meet the district’s current needs. These include:
• Ag Shop Renovation and Addition
• Career and Technology Health Science Addition of two classrooms/labs to replace existing portable buildings
• Cafeteria Expansion at the Junior High School
• Construction of a new auditorium for daily instruction, performances and banquets for the community and district
• Resurfacing the track and field event improvements
The district states that these propositions will allow for expansion of programs, increase current
instructional space and enable them to host more events than before onsite.
The tax impact of the bond on those with a home value estimated at $100,000 would have a tax increase of $2.70 a month. For those who have a 65 years and older homestead exemption, there would be no increase in taxes at all.
Early voting begins Oct. 24 and will conclude on Nov. 4. Voters within the Brownsboro ISD district will have the opportunity to vote early at First Methodist Church Chandler, Faith Baptist Church Brownsboro and at the Henderson County LaRue Complex.
Hours of operation at each polling station will vary during this period. Voters should check with each location in advance or voting hours of operation can be found on Brownsboro ISD’s website at www.gobearsgo.net.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the First Methodist Church Chandler, the Faith Baptist Church Brownsboro, Moore Station Community Center LaRue and at the Murchison School Cafeteria.
Additional information about the Brownsboro ISD Bond can be found on its website at
www.gobearsgo.net and clicking on the “Bond 2022” button in the upper left hand corner or on
the Brownsboro ISD Facebook page.
