With a unanimous vote, the Brownsboro ISD school board has called for a $24 million bond election in November after feedback in May from members of the Facilities Planning Committee and community members.
If voters approve the bond, school officials say there will be funding for five new projects that will address aging facilities and increase space for growing career and technical education programs
The projects include:
• Career and Technical Education health science addition of two classrooms/labs that would replace current portable buildings at the high school
• Career and Technical Education Ag. renovation of current storage area into classroom lab space, addition of multipurpose/wet lab space, and addition of storage area
• Auditorium with dance practice space that will also serve as banquets space for the district and community
• Expansion of junior high cafeteria (additional 150 seats)
• Resurfacing track, field track, and related field event improvements
Currently, the district has to turn down students for agriculture and nursing programs because they do not have the space for classrooms.
The auditorium has not been renovated since 1956 and a new auditorium would insure ADA compliance.
Homeowners who own a home worth $100,000 would see a monthly increase of $2.70 if the bond passes in November.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11 and early voting is set for Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 at Faith Baptist Church in Brownsboro and First United Methodist Church in Chandler.
For more information about the bond election, call the BISD administration at 903-852-3701 or email the Superintendent at hamptonk@gobearsgo.net.
