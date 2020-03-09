Texas Farm Bureau and Henderson County Farm Bureau each awarded a $500 grant for a garden grant, for the students of the
Brownsboro Intermediate School, and Murchison ISD. This program focuses on individualized instruction with a hands-on approach.
The Learning from the Ground Up garden grant from Texas Farm Bureau and Henderson County Farm Bureau will help students by providing additional resources for the project.
The goal of the GARDEN GRANT, is to create an outdoor learning laboratory.
“This will help students get outside and learn,” Spencer Perkins, Henderson County Farm Bureau board of director, said. “Research shows that students benefit academically and socially when they go outside to learn.”
“Hands-on learning in a garden can help students better understand situations that farmers and ranchers face”, Mr. Perkins noted.
The soil in the garden has to be prepared before seeds can be planted. “It’s what farmers do, too,” Perkins said. “The garden needs water just like crops in a field. And after a full growing season, the students can pick what they planted. It’s the same concept when farmers harvest their crops. In agriculture, the equipment is just bigger, because we have to cover more ground.”
The Learning from the Ground Up garden grant applications will open again in the fall. Mr. Perkins encourages teachers and other program educators to apply for the grant to help build or improve school gardens, greenhouses, raised beds or hydroponic and aquaponic projects that provide students with hands-on, experiential learning about agriculture and food production.
Program details are available at www.texasfarmbureau.org/aitc.
