Texas Farm Bureau and Henderson County Farm Bureau each awarded a $500 grant for a garden grant, for the students of the Brownsboro Intermediate School, and Murchison ISD.
“This will help students get outside and learn,” Spencer Perkins, Henderson County Farm Bureau board of director, said. “Research shows that students benefit academically and socially when they go outside to learn.”
Perkins went on to say how hands-on learning in a garden can help students better understand situations that farmers and ranchers face by doing the same things farmers do on a smaller scale. The garden needs water just like crops in a field. And after a full growing season, the students can pick what they planted. It’s the same concept when farmers harvest their crops.
The Learning from the Ground Up garden grant applications will open again in the fall. Program details are available at www.texasfarmbureau.org/aitc.
