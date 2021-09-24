9-23-21 Brownsboro Homecoming.jpg

Brownsboro High School will host homecoming ceremonies beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at Bear Stadium. Members of the homecoming court are, from left, Shelby Lehr, Madeline Owens, Dakota Mire, Kate Eaton, Maykla Spink; second row, Rachel Harkness, Reagan Smith, Megan Lee, Laynie Gangross, Azja Hughes Harmon; back row, Camille Bowman and Rebecca Rumbo.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you