FORT WORTH – A $4,000 scholarship was recently awarded to Sunni Haire of Brownsboro FFA by the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble Scholarship Committee. She is the daughter of Tim and Cindy Haire.
Haire participated in the 2019 Fort Worth Stock Show Calf Scramble program making her eligible for the scholarship program. Seventy-two youth shared in $390,000 in Calf Scramble scholarship dollars.
Haire’s scholarship was the result of the hard work and dedication necessary for participants to complete the rigorous Calf Scramble program. The moment they caught a calf during a 2019 Stock Show rodeo performance their Calf Scramble journey began. These youth utilized Stock Show funds toward the purchase of a calf that they cared for in 2019 and exhibited at this year’s livestock show. Her Limousin heifer project was sponsored by Allied Drilling Company of Fort Worth, Texas. Besides showing their heifer, monthly reports and a final essay were required to remain eligible for scholarship consideration. Meeting shortly after the 2020 Show, the Scholarship Committee awarded Haire her scholarship.
Sponsors for Haire’s scholarship include: Brazos Midstream LLC; El Coyote Ranch - Encino, Texas; In Memory of Rick Steed; Mike and Rosie Moncrief; Pegasus Resources, LLC; San Jose Cattle Company - Island Division; Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show; and Tokai Carbon CB LTD.
The 2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is scheduled for January 15 through February 6. Rodeo tickets will be available beginning May 1. For more information go to www.fwssr.com. or call 817-877-2400.
