Volunteer firefighters are a special kind of human, they run into dangerous situations regularly and willingly with no paycheck to show for it. Brownsboro firefighter Robert Mitchell recently found his own family in need of this bravery when the Brownsboro Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday at his own home.
"Upon arrival, we observed that the residence on fire belonged to one of our own," stated Jacqulyn Smith, BFD Volunteer. "One who was just voted Rookie of the Year, who selflessly gives to this area almost daily. We are honored to have Robert Mitchell in our department and now that he has a need it is our turn to give back."
BFD reached out on social media asking for the community's help. Donations of any kind are being requested, monetary, clothing, furniture, prayers, or even building materials such as sheetrock and lumber to repair the damages.
"The structure itself is still physically intact on the outside, it will require a lot of work and repair to get the family back in the home," Smith stated.
Mitchell was recently awarded Rookie of the Year and has a wife and four children who are in need of clothing as well. Sizes can be found on the Brownsboro Fire Departments Facebook Page. Donations can be delivered to the fire department at 13851 St. Hwy 31 in Brownsboro.
“Thank you in advance," Smith stated.
