By Fade Dickens
Special to the Review
Brownsboro 4-H offers exciting opportunities for children in third through twelfth grade like showing animals such as pigs, steers, and rabbits. There are also some other fun activities such as archery, record books, and a cooking team.
Younger ones aged five to eight can participate in Clover Kids.
There are many more things that a student can do and if you would like to learn more about Brownsboro 4-H, visit them at www.facebook.com/Brownsboro4H.
If you would like to reach the group, email brownsboro4h@aol.com or come to a monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month starting in August. Sign-ups end in September.
The group meets at Faith Baptist Church, 13567 TX-31, Brownsboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.