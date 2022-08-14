Brownsboro 4-H has a lot to offer with opportunities to show a variety of livestock animals and if that is not preferred, there is a project show as well.
Brownsboro 4-H has more than can be listed and if you would like to learn more about the club, contact Jeremy Kirkpatrick at 903-262-0546 or follow on Facebook at Brownsboro4H.
Brownsboro 4-H also meets once a month at the Faith Baptist Church of Brownsboro at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month and would like to have you visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.