Brookshire Grocery Co. is extending the appreciation pay for its more than 14,000 retail and logistics employee-partners to July 10 as a thank you for their dedication and service to customers and communities during the COVID-19 crisis. This is an extension of the pay increase that started March 24.
“We are 100 days into this pandemic and our employee-partners’ efforts continue to have a significant impact on our communities. We are extending the hero pay out of gratitude for what they are doing every day,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. “As an essential business for our communities, we will continue to keep our stores open with stringent cleaning precautions, so our customers and partners are safe. We are dedicated to our customers and honoring our partners for their incredible service.”
The pay increase is in addition to the more than $13.5 million given to employee-partners through bonus checks, temporary wage increases for partners in retail and logistics, retail incentives, an extra employee discount, on-site meals, and a compensation plan for those who may be directly affected by COVID-19. The company has also made several favorable changes to benefits including temporarily waiving co-pays for medical services delivered via MDLive.
