BGC Racing surpassed $1 million raised for charity through the Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods Heroes Run Oct. 26 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Established by Brookshire Grocery Co. in 2014, BGC Racing donates 100 percent of runner revenue from the Heroes Run, as well as the FRESH 15 in Tyler, Texas, to non-profit organizations.
More than $70,000 raised through the fourth annual Heroes Run will be donated to support local military heroes and first responders in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. Benefitting organizations include the Shreveport and Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, Barksdale Air Force Base, Wounded Warrior Project and Team Red, White and Blue.
“BGC Racing was established with the vision to support our communities through world-class racing events, and we are incredibly proud to have raised more than one million dollars for charity,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. and executive sponsor for BGC Racing. “We want to thank everyone who has participated in the Heroes Run and FRESH 15 for helping to achieve this and look forward to making an even greater impact through future events.”
The Heroes Run features a half-marathon, 5K race and kids 1K race. This year’s event saw close to 2,000 runners from 22 states, along with 300 volunteers and hundreds of spectators. The overall winner of the half-marathon was Emmanuel Rotich of New Orleans, Louisiana, who set a course record at 1:04:32. Vicoty Chepngeno of Grand Prairie, Texas, was the female half-marathon winner with a finish time of 1:11:15. The top 5K male and female finishers were Conner Benson of Arp, Texas, and Camila Cortina of Austin, Texas, respectively.
For the first time, the Heroes Run was broadcast live on video screens at the race and online so spectators could experience the race with their friends and family. Race participants also enjoyed a post-race party in the Shreveport Convention Center with free food, vendor booths, kids’ area, live music and more.
BGC Racing will host the seventh annual FRESH 15 on March 7, 2020 and the fifth annual Heroes Run on Oct. 24, 2020. For more information and to register, please visit bgcracing.com.
