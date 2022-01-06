Brookshire’s is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at 807 E. Tyler St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Billy Williams at 903-675-6680.
First United Methodist Church is hosting a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at 225 Lovers Lane in the activity building. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Nick Nichols at 903-677-3956.
Resolve to turn your day around and save up to three lives through a simple, essential act: donating blood. Beginning in January with National Blood Donor Month, Carter BloodCare, ADRP – an International Division of America’s Blood Centers – and the U.S. blood community urge all eligible individuals to commit to donating blood at least twice in 2022.
With East Texas and communities nationwide facing a significant drop in blood donations this season, now is the time for individuals, businesses, schools, places of worship and others to make a difference by donating blood or hosting a blood drive.
During emergencies and for ongoing patient care, it is the blood on the shelf – the available units donated, collected, tested and processed – that saves lives. Blood centers nationwide strive to maintain three or more days of blood supply for routine or emergency need. Currently, many blood centers, including Carter BloodCare, have only two days or less, putting patient care at risk. Donating with Carter BloodCare is safe and easy. All eligible donors can take the first step by scheduling an appointment to give blood to ensure its availability for patients in need. For information visit CarterBloodCare.org, call or text 800-366-2834.
Carter BloodCare thanks all current and future blood donors for committing to turn their day around by making an appointment to donate blood. Be the difference in saving lives: Resolve to make blood donation a habit this January and commit to donating at least twice in 2022.
