Each year the Athens Kiwanis Club helps dozens of area families put holiday meals on the table through the annual Christmas Food Drive.
This year, Kiwanis are working in conjunction with Brookshire's "2019 Spirit of Christmas Food Drive” with assistance from the Henderson County Help Center and the Henderson County Food Pantry.
In all, they're providing food for 80 qualified Henderson County residents and families. The food will be distributed in mid-December. Recipients will be notified by mail.
This year, Kiwanis is contributing $2,000 and overall coordination for the effort. Help Center puts together a client list and provides other administrative support. The Food pantry is providing client distribution and intermediate storage
Jamie Fizer is Kiwanis President. Rik Drummond is the project leader this year.
While the basics of the drive stay the same from year to year, the Kiwanis make little adjustments to try to help as many families as possible.
Many Kiwanis Clubs around the nation participate in an annual Holiday food drive. The individual clubs add their own touches to the drive and the Athens group has made theirs bigger to help more people in recent years.
Brookshire Grocery Co. began sponsoring its Spirit of Christmas Food Drive in 1982. In communities around Texas, the drive now helps about 16,000 households each year, providing about a half million pounds of food to people in need throughout the company’s market areas.
Any food purchased in Athens through the Brookshire's pre-packaged bags or contributions of money that come after the cutoff date will be given back to the club for use in future food drives.
