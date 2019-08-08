TYLER, Texas, Aug. 7, 2019 – Brookshire Grocery Co. recently presented a donation totaling more than $12,000 to Cedar Creek Veterans Foundation. The donation was made in part using proceeds from scan coupon donations at select Brookshire’s Food Stores in East Texas.
“The Cedar Creek Veterans Foundation would like to thank Brookshire’s Food Stores for their support of and commitment to East Texas veterans,” said Lyn Thomas, Director and President for Cedar Creek Veterans Foundation. “With Brookshire’s donation, the CCVF should be able to provide record funding in support of veteran organizations this year.”
From June 19 to July 6, Brookshire’s Food Stores in Athens, Kaufman, Mabank, Malakoff and Seven Points offered $5 scan coupons for customers to make donations to Cedar Creek Veterans Foundation. Customers who donated received a coupon for $5 off their next grocery purchase of $25 or more.
“One of our passions as a company is to honor those that have sacrificed and given so selflessly to our country through their military service,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “I can’t thank our customers enough for choosing to shop at Brookshire’s. It is their patronage of our stores, support of events like our Heroes Run in Shreveport, and their generous contributions to efforts like this that allow us to give back and assist veterans in the 150 communities we serve in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.”
Since 2010, Brookshire’s has taken close to 500 veterans, mostly from World War II, to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials that stand in their honor. Brookshire’s 19th Heroes Flight will take place in October, and for the first time will include veterans from World War II, as well as from the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq.
