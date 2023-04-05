To help support the Seven Points Library, the Literary Club of Cedar Creek Lake held a bridge tournament there in March 23. Fourteen teams played on seven tables. Chaired by Pam Dalton, this event netted over $400 for the library.
All prizes were donated, including raffle prizes of a $25 gift certificate to McDade’s and one for $25 from the Mabank Tea Room. The six top scoring teams had their choice of other items donated for prizes.
High score and first place went to Carla Jones and Donna Shields. Second place went to Fay Bushong and Mary Shackleford. Third place went to Gwen Guidry and Sue Moller. Fourth place went to Gil Betts and Sue Brown. Fifth place went to Arthur Mundragon and Lucy Smith. Sixth place went to Hyta Sims and Cathy Strunk.
