The Cedar Creek Country Club will host a garage sale featuring bride vendors selling gently used wedding items including decor, linens, centerpieces, vases, clothing and accessories. The event begins at 1 p.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at Cedar Creek Country Club in Kemp.
"The Bridal Garage Sale at Cedar Creek Country Club is a free bride-to-bride sales event that gives past brides an opportunity to sell their gently used wedding decor to new brides," said Lauren Fessenden, the club's membership and events director.
The event is cash only. For more information, or to sign up, please contact membership@cedarcreekcountryclub.com or call 903-498-6761.
