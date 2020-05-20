Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Wednesday morning, his agency was investigating a suspicious death at a home on County Road 4307 just south of Chandler.
“We attained a search warrant and are conducting a search at the residence,” he said. “The deceased has been sent to Dallas for an autopsy and hopefully we can get more answers.”
Hillhouse confirmed a friend of the deceased called law enforcement at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
