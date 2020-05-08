Representatives from the Athens City Council, the Cain Center Public Steering Committee, and Construction Manager-at-Risk Berry and Clay gathered Thursday morning to break ground on the long-awaited Cain Center rehabilitation project.
“A lot of work has gone into bringing us to where we are today,” said Mayor Monte Montgomery.
“This is a great day for the city,” he said. “I am so proud to be here and be a part of this groundbreaking.”
Cost for the extensive rehabilitation project will be about $7.5 million with $2.5 million donated by the Murchison Foundation and $2.5 million donated by the Cain Foundation.
“The Cain Foundation representatives and the Murchison Foundation representatives couldn’t be here this morning,” said Montgomery, “but we owe so much to them.”
Steve Grant, who led the Steering Committee, also thanked the two foundations for their important contributions.
“Their very generous gifts have made this possible,” he said.
Grant said he was proud of the Steering Committee for taking “nine months or more of their time away from work to study this project.” He, also, thanked the City Council for “figuring out the best way to do this and lowering costs.”
Councilwoman Toni Clay said she remembered the day the Cain Center originally opened.
“In the years since then, we’ve seen sporting events here, weddings here, and first kisses here,” she said. “I’m just excited that this place is once again going to be a part of the pulse of the community.”
Construction on the Cain Center is expected to take between 12 and 14 months.
“This is the end of many, many months of work,” said
