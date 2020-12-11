Best Friends of The Library at Cedar Creek Lake will host the 20th annual Breakfast with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at The Library in Seven Points. Due to COVID restrictions at The Library, there are some big changes to this year’s event.
Santa will arrive at The Library parking lot at 9:15 a.m. on a firetruck. Santa is sorry that he isn’t able to hold the little ones on his lap this year, but they will have the opportunity to get their photo with him on the firetruck.
You don’t have to be a child to enjoy Breakfast with Santa, just a child at heart.
Best Friends are partnering with Dairy Queen to provide a special experience for everyone and the Seven Points Volunteer Fire Department is generously providing Santa with a ride to the event.
Each child will receive a gift bag with a wrapped book, craft supplies and sweet treats, as well as a free “Santa Breakfast” coupon, good for five days starting Saturday, Dec. 12, and ice cream cone coupons from Dairy Queen in Seven Points.
For more information, please call The Library at 903-432-4185.
