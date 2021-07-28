Express Employment Professionals is taking part in a corporate event offering help to local charities with the Brand It Blue Food Drive. The company will drop off collection bins at your business and all donations will go to the Henderson County Food Pantry.
“This is a corporate thing we do nationally,” Kelly Jenkinson said. “Each Express office picks a local charity to work with. We go out and drop off the tubs, and then pickup the non-perishable donations and drop off at the Henderson County Food Pantry. Summertime is the hardest time for pantries to keep food stocked.”
So far, they have handed out 207 bags and four tubs to 61 different companies locally. If you would like to become part of the solution by sponsoring a tub or donating, please contact Kelly Jenkinson at 903-675-9269 in Athens. County residents living closer to Tyler can contact 903-592-9999.
Tubs will be dropped off at local businesses Aug. 3 through Aug. 14 and will be picked up by Saturday, Aug. 21.
“We are super excited with the amount of companies wanting to partner with us,” Jenkinson said. “We do this each year and take pride in helping others. Some of the larger companies made it a competition and offered a pizza party to the team who collected the most items. What amazing community spirit! How many grocery totes would you like for us to bring to you?”
One Henderson County business, Silverline Collision in Chandler, has taken to social media in an effort to reach more in the community for donations. Owners Brandon and Christie Moreland shared their heart on the subject.
“Donating food is one of the simplest forms of loving others; It gives someone hope that their current circumstances can change,” said Christie Moreland, co-owner of Silverline Collision.
Moreland said with the abundance of food in America the fact that communities are fighting hunger is a tragedy and that everyones involvement is imperative to fighting it.
