The Brand it Blue Food Drive hosted by Express Employment Professionals was a huge success, with more than 70 companies participating. The donations were dropped off Wednesday, valued at several thousand dollars in food for the Henderson County Food Pantry, according to EEP.
“We had over 70 companies donate 150 brand it blue bags,” said Darcy Hall, Business Relationship Manager. “We would like to thank the business community of Henderson and Van Zandt counties for their generous donations.”
Brand it Blue Food Drive is an EEP corporate event held nationally with each local office selecting a local charity. A full list of sponsors is available online at Express Employment Professionals Athens, TX Facebook.
