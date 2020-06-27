What started off as a small neighborhood Independence Day parade has grown into an annual Athens event.
Come join the fun at the 24th annual Bradley Street Parade, staring at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 4 on Bradley Street.
“It started out small, distributing flyers, and it has grown from there,” said Rita Currington, parade founder.
Currington said she made a long-standing dream a reality after she organized the first Bradley Street Parade when her grandson was a small child. That grandson recently engaged and is now 26 years old.
“This is our 24th annual, and we haven’t missed a year,” she said. “I wanted to do something to instill a feeling of patriotism in our first grandson and all of the neighborhood children actually.”
Over time it has grown into a tradition worth celebrating.
Participants show their patriotism by decorating wagons, strollers, bicycles and floats.
This year, the event will follow COVID-19 restrictions, but there will still be plenty of space to set up your lawn chair, fly your flag and enjoy watermelon, hot dogs and music.
“We are asking people not to bring food this year, but instead we will serve the food with individual chip bags and condiments. We are asking people to observe social distancing and wear a mask if they prefer.”
“We will have live music, a singer who will perform patriotic songs and the national anthem,” she said. “We will also honor local veterans and have a great time showing our love for our country. This year we need it more than ever. All the neighbors agreed we needed it.”
Currington emphasized that everyone and anyone is welcome, regardless of where you live.
“We would welcome anyone who wants to come!” she said. “I know these are difficult times, but we want to do the best we can to do it safely.”
Last year's parade honored World War II veteran Sgt. Charles Monroe, and Mayor Monte Montgomery declared July 4, 2019 Charles Monroe Day in Athens.
Monroe, a native of Eustace, landed on the beaches of Normandy 75 years ago and courageously fought his way to Paris and beyond, according to Currington.
Monroe was awarded on Nov. 15, 2015, the French Legion of Merit at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, the highest award given from the French government, for his role in liberating France from Nazi Germany.
For more on the event, call Curington at 903-675-2584.
