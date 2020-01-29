The trial for Robert Clayton Bradley started Monday morning in the 392nd District Court with Judge Scott McKee presiding.
Bradley was indicted for murder regarding the May 2018 death of Rodney Abbott.
According to reports “Robert Clayton Bradley, 28, of Eustace was traveling with a female passenger on FM 2709 toward Athens when he saw the victim on foot. An investigation indicates Bradley passed Rodney Abbott, 30, also from the Eustace area, stopped his truck and made a U-turn. He then drove the vehicle into Abbott at a high rate of speed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety,” The Henderson County Sheriff's office stated in a previous report.
A press release at the time of the murder stated “After hitting and killing Abbott, the truck careened into a pasture and hit a large tree. Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Randy Daniel “conducted the inquest, and Abbott’s body was taken to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas for an autopsy.”
The Texas Rangers, DPS troopers, Eustace police and officials with the Henderson County District Attorney's Office participated in the investigation.
Prosecution and defense presented opening statement and the state presented evidence and heard testimonies Tuesday. The trial is expected to last five days.
Bradley is currently being detained in Henderson County jail on a $2.5 Million dollar bond.
