The annual Boyd Reunion in Athens will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 in the fellowship room of the Willow Springs Baptist Church, on the corner of Hwy 59 S and CR 1200 going towards Cross Roads.
Please bring a covered dish and a dessert. All family members and long-time friends are invited. Facemasks are optional. If you have any questions contact Laura Gregory Roberts at 903-675-4922, cell 281-794-3336, or Butch Boyd at 903-675-8138.
