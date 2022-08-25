Family Reunion Sign

The annual Boyd Reunion in Athens will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 in the fellowship room of the Willow Springs Baptist Church, on the corner of Hwy 59 S and CR 1200 going towards Cross Roads.

Please bring a covered dish and a dessert. All family members and long-time friends are invited. Facemasks are optional. If you have any questions contact Laura Gregory Roberts at 903-675-4922, cell 281-794-3336, or Butch Boyd at 903-675-8138.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you