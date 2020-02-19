The Boy Scouts of America filed bankruptcy Tuesday under tremendous financial pressure from multiple lawsuits involving sexual abuse allegations. Local councils have not filed for bankruptcy as they are legally independent from the national organization.
The move is part of a strategy to continue the 110 year old organizations ability to “to serve youth, families and local communities for years to come,” while still allowing financial latitude for the allegations.
“The BSA is using this process to help ensure that all victims of past abuse in our programs receive compensation,” the organizations website stated.
According to an article by the Associated Press, the Chapter 11 filing “sets in motion what could be one of the biggest, most complex bankruptcies ever seen,” is said to be, “bigger in scale than any other child abuse bankruptcy we’ve ever seen,”
Thousands of men are coming out and alleging abuse by scout masters, many from decades ago with a large focus on, but not limited to, 1960-1980. Statute of limitation laws prevented them coming forward until recently on the matter.
“We are heartbroken and outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to abuse innocent children and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting.” BSA stated. “We believe victims, we support them, we pay for counseling by a provider of their choice, and we encourage them to come forward.”
The organization has not issued a deadline to come forward at this time.
The Boy Scouts have kept files in order to protect children with the names of those accused. According to court documents “the files as of January, listed 7,819 suspected abusers and 12,254 victims.” After the largest payout ever to an individual in 2010 of $19.9 million, approximately 20,000 documents known as the “perversion files” were released implying they failed to consistently report the alleged abuse.
The group claimed they did not knowingly allow exposure to accused predators, a claim Boy Scouts chief executive Mike Surbaugh acknowledged was untrue in a letter to a congressional committee.
Since the majority of these cases are from 30 years ago, the group has since emphasized the safety of youth in their programs as a “top priority” and claimed to develop some of the “strongest youth protection policies in any youth-serving organization.”
The organization has already mortgaged the headquarters in Irving and Philmont Ranch as collateral to secure a line of credit to help finance their legal issues. It is still undetermined if or which camps, hiking trails etc may have to be sold as part of the filing. According to court documents the group is estimated as holding $10 billion worth of assets and $1 billion in liabilities.
“We plan to emerge equipped to carry out our mission for many years to come.” BSA stated.
Boy Scouts originated in Britain and was founded by Baden-Powell.
The group started in America in 1908 and quickly became the largest youth organization in the United States.
The best known and highest honor issued by BSA is the prestigious Eagle Scout Rank. The title honors the boy and implies he is “trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent. He embodies the Scout Law, and that makes him a man of strong character. These traits will help him in everything he does, from husband and father to employee to community leader.”
Boys endure a grueling process to receive this award with only 6.5% being successful. It is often the only item from high school that will stay on the scouts resume throughout his career and adulthood. The honor has college, military and career benefits for years to come.
