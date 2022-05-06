The Athens Police Department has released limited details about an ongoing investigation into an auto-pedestrian accident where a young boy was hit by an SUV on S. Palestine St. last weekend. The unidentified boy was taken to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas with incapacitating injuries.
APD responded to a crash in the 200 block of S. Palestine St. around 11 a.m. April 30. Assistant Chief Rodney Williams reported that the investigation shows that a 2021 model Ford SUV was traveling southbound in the 200 block of S. Palestine St. in the outside lane, when a 12-year-old boy entered the roadway, causing the SUV to strike him.
Occupants of the SUV reported no injuries.
No other details are available at this time.
