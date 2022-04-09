After having to cancel the event for the last two years due to COVID, the Books in Bloom luncheon benefiting the Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 22 at the First United Methodist Church Activities Building in Athens.
Books in Bloom is an annual luncheon that brings in authors to speak to raise awareness and funds for the library through the Public Library Foundation. This year, featured speakers will be Michael Granberry and Burk Murchison, who will be discussing their soon-to-be-published book, “The Hole in the Roof: A True Texas Tale” about Clint Murchison, Jr., the Dallas Cowboys and the stadium that changed American sports forever.
Clint Murchison, Jr., was the founder and owner of the Dallas Cowboys, forming the organization in 1959, with its inaugural season in 1960. Burk Murchison is the son of Clint Murchison, Jr. and grandson of Athens native and oil empire Clint Murchison, Sr.
Michael Granberry is an Arts & Features Writer for the Dallas Morning News and is also a co-author of the book. He is originally from Dallas and spent 19 years at the Los Angeles Times before returning to Dallas.
Under Murchison, the Dallas Cowboys experienced 20 consecutive winning seasons, 17 years of playoff appearances, five Super Bowl appearances, and two Lombardi trophies.
There were many firsts under Murchison, like when he provided the first 10 year contract to a coach, Tom Landry, in spite of many thinking he should be fired. The Cowboys were the first team to use computers in an NFL draft and the stadium was the first of its kind to feature luxury suites on a commercial scale.
Murchison put a lot of time, finances, and care into the concept and construction of the stadium. He wanted a venue that protected fans while allowing weather elements to impact the game, thus the “hole in the roof” was designed. The stadium opened in 1971 and became a national icon and prototype for the modern NFL stadium.
The luncheon will feature beautifully decorated spring garden tables and guests will enjoy a meal prepared by The Cherry Laurel restaurant.
Tables of eight are available for $500 or individuals may purchase tickets for $65. Tables are assigned on a first-come-first-serve basis once payment is received.
To reserve a seat or table, please contact Beth Faulk at 903-286-6862 or PLFBooksinbloom@gmail.com or send a check made payable to “Public Library Fund” to P.O. Box 1171, Athens TX 75751.
